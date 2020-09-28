The Southmayd Police Department arrested Richard Ray Pence II for murder Saturday.

In a news release issued by the department said at 12:05 p.m., Southmayd police received a report of a death at a home in the 500 hundred block of Windy Lane.

When police arrived, they found Pamela Ann Pence, 60, dead at the residence.

As a result of the investigation, Richard Ray Pence II, 50, was arrested and booked into the Grayson County Jail on a charge of murder, the release said.

Southmayd PD said the Texas Rangers and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office are currently assisting with the investigation which is ongoing.

Grayson County court records show that Richard Pence II was booked into the Grayson County Jail and bond was set at $900,000. No attorney was listed on the court records.

