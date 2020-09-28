Judy Kay Cross, a loving mother to five children, and doting wife, left this earthly life on Sept. 25, 2020 at the age of 77. Family hour will be from 7-8 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Fairview Baptist Church in Durant, with Rev. Bill Ledbetter officiating. Her final resting place will be the Childress Cemetery in Childress, Texas, at 11 a.m. Sept. 30. Her honorary pallbearers will be Dayle Bledsoe, Jesse Clinkenbeard, Fredrick Cross and Rudy Heath.

Judy was a devoted wife and mother to her beloved family. She dedicated her life to making a loving home for them. Judy was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma, on Aug. 4, 1943 to Alvin Heath and Lola (Baker) Heath. Judy married Fredrick Richard Cross in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, on Aug. 21, 1978. She was extremely talented and pursued many creative outlets like, poetry, singing, crafts, drawing, painting and writing. She was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church and the Red Hat Club.

Mrs. Cross is survived by her husband, Fredrick Cross, of the home, children Robert V. A. Smith of Florida, Jeffrey M. Smith of Florida, Tamara D. Dias of California, Sandra K. Bledsoe of Oklahoma, Freddie R. Cross of Oklahoma, siblings Joann Miller of Texas, twin Rudy Heath of Texas, grandchildren Michael Cross, Melissa Cross, Brandon Dias, Bryce Dias, Brock Dias, Jess M. Clinkenbeard and Tayleighann R. Bledsoe, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Cross was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Jerry Heath, Wayne Heath, Phil Heath, Terry Heath, Madonna Castellanos, and grandchildren Amanda May and Greyson A. Dias.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma; www.holmescoffeymurray.com