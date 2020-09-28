Grayson County announced two COVID-19 related deaths of Grayson County residents Friday after announcing two new COVID-related deaths Thursday. That brings the total number of such deaths to 41.

Grayson County did not release updates over the weekend.

In addition, the county announced 17 new cases of the virus in county residents Friday evening and 11 new cases were announced Thursday evening. That brings the total number of county residents actively suffering with the virus to 73.

So far, at least 1,849 people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and more than 18,021 people have been tested. The county shows 29 tests pending.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Friday.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the 71 cases are in Sherman with that city having 23. Denison had 19 cases on Friday and Gunter had eight. Van Alstyne had five cases as did Whitewright. Pottsboro had four, Gordonville had three and Tom Bean, Whitesboro, and Collinsville had two cases each.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus, according to testing, than women with at least 997 men having reported suffering from the illness and 869 women.The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 355 cases. There have been 317 cases reported in people in their 20s and 305 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 272 cases reported in people in their 50s and 128 cases reported in people in their 70s. There have been 207 cases reported in people in their 60s and 199 cases reported of people up to 19 years old. There have been only 83 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.e

