WHITESBORO — Libby Langford had 13 kills and nine digs as the Lady Bearcats survived against Valley View, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-6, in District 10-3A action.

Aubri Falco totaled 10 kills, 15 assists and 14 digs, Karley Wolf put down seven kills, Elly Harper handed out 19 assists to go with 12 digs, Chesney Wolf collected 22 digs, Maddy Cole finished with 12 digs and Abby Robinson contributed 11 digs for Whitesboro (4-10, 2-4), which ties Valley View for fifth in the district standings.

The Lady Bearcats play at district co-leader Boyd on Tuesday night.

Callisburg 3, S&S 0

In Callisburg, the Lady Rams suffered a 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 loss against Callisburg in District 10-3A action.

S&S (1-11, 0-6) will host Paradise on Tuesday night.

Callisburg (9-7, 4-2) remained alone in fourth place.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 3, Celina 2

In Van Alstyne, the Lady Panthers outlasted Celina, 25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 16-25, 17-15, to hand the Lady Bobcats their first district loss and move into first place by half a game.

Van Alstyne (12-4, 4-1) will host Melissa on Tuesday with the winner staying in first place.

Celina (10-4, 3-1) will play at Sanger on Tuesday.

District 11-3A

Bells 3, Leonard 0

In Bells, Gabby Smith put down 15 kills as the fourth-place Lady Panthers swept Leonard, 25-16, 26-24, 25-20, in district action.

Jaiden Tocquigny had seven kills and three blocks, Cheznie Hale totaled 12 assists, four kills and two aces, Blair Baker handed out 14 assists, Bailee Dorris chipped in three blocks and Mia Moore collected 10 digs for Bells (8-7, 3-3), which plays at Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Leonard fell to 9-10 overall and 1-5 in district play.

District 16-2A

Tom Bean 3, Tioga 0

In Tom Bean, Chloe Farrer had 13 kills and 20 digs as first-place Tom Bean defeated second-place Tioga, 25-19, 25-10, 25-11, in district action.

Kyndle Selman added eight kills, seven digs and five aces, Laramie Worley chipped in eight kills and 12 digs, Emma Lowing finished with four kills, four aces and eight digs, Morgan Stroud collected 18 digs, Raylynn Adams handed out 30 assists to go with five kills, four aces and seven digs and Delaney Hemming totaled 14 digs and four aces for Tom Bean (12-4, 6-0), which has won 10 straight matches.

The Lady Tomcats travel to Trenton on Tuesday night.

Tioga fell into a tie with Collinsville in second in the standings. The Lady Bulldogs go to Wolfe City on Tuesday night.

Collinsville 3, Dodd City 2

In Collinsville, Taylor Sheppard had 15 kills as the second-place Lady Pirates rallied for a 16-25, 25-13, 11-25, 25-23, 20-18 victory against fourth-place Dodd City in district action.

Katie Johnson added 10 kills and 13 digs, Addisyn McDonnell chipped in eight kills, five blocks and six digs, Haidyn Bryson handed out 20 assists to go with 13 digs, Madison Ashton collected 34 digs and Bella Hall totaled seven assists and seven digs for Collinsville (7-9, 4-2), which plays at Savoy on Tuesday night.

Dodd City fell to 9-3 overall and 3-3 in district play.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Covenant Classical 3, Texoma Christian 2

In Sherman, T’a nne Boyd had 10 kills, 12 digs and eight blocks for Texoma Christian but Fort Worth Covenant Classical rallied for a 25-21, 9-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 victory over the Lady Eagles in district play.

Claire Tarpley added seven kills and 11 digs, Annika Hogan finished with 16 digs and 20 assists and Paige Miller collected 12 digs for Texoma Christian (1-7, 0-2), which hosts Forth Worth Bethesda on Tuesday night.

Non-district

Anna 3, Sherman 0

In Anna, Samantha Graham had five kills and eight assists as Sherman ended non-district action with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 loss against Anna.

Ryan Dobbs added four kills and five blocks and Ivette Sosa chipped in eight digs and a pair of aces for Sherman (1-6), which starts District 10-5A play at Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

Anna improves to 7-8 on the season.