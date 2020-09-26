The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets were one of four race champions at the annual Denison Cross-Country Invitational at Waterloo Park.

Due to COVID-19 regulations which limited the number of teams and runners who can compete in a meet at one time, Denison decided to hold a pair of 5K races for boys and one for girls as well as a 3,200 race for girls to allow for more participants.

The Lady Jackets won the girls 5K race with a total of 51 points, just edging out Lindsay by a point for first. Celina was third with 67 points, followed by Anna (101), Pottsboro (110) and Sherman in sixth place with 129 points.

Ashlinn Hamilton led Denison with a third-place finish in 21:43.46. Emma McLemore was sixth in 22:12.27; Roni Douda was 12th in 23:05.64; Reagan Payne was 21st in 24:15.80 and Elle Morris was right behind in 24:36.40. Karely Erives was 28th in 25:32.08 and Autumn Mitchell was 29th in 25:38.10.

Melissa’s Abigail Bass won the individual title with a time of 19:35.26. Lindsay’s Allison Hedrick was the runner-up in 20:12.23 and Autumn Hedrick was fourth in 22:02.65. Anna’s Claire Bibb rounded out the top five at 22:02.82.

Howe’s Marissa Agee was ninth with a time of 22:44.25.

Sherman’s Brandy Moran was 18th in a time of 23:59.56 with the best finish for the Lady Bearcats. Aleena Martinez was just outside the top 25 at 25:11.02.

Pottsboro’s Rian Morris was 11th in a time of 22:59.28 with the best finish for the Lady Cardinals.

In the girls 3,200 race, John Paul II won with 31 points. Bells was second with 44 points and Van Alstyne was third at 50 points.

Van Alstyne’s Kate Carson won the individual title at 14:04.14 while John Paul II’s Alhena Kerawala was second in 14:17.68 and Maggie Carson of Van Alstyne was third in 14:43.44.

Bells’ Lilly Helgren was fourth with a time of 14:46.82 and Texoma Christian’s Linda Leighton Simpkins placed fifth in 14:47.95.

Melissa captured the crown in one of the boys races with 35 points while Anna was second at 49 points, Sherman placed third with 89 points and Denison was fourth with 96 points.

Anna’s Kenny Bibb was first with a time of 17:25.85 while Melissa’s Alex Branscome was second in 18:12.07 and David Ross Graham was third at 18:32.70.

Pottsboro’s Isaac Stonesifer was seventh in 18:57.29 with the top finish for the Cardinals.

Sherman’s Samuel Sanchez placed eighth in 19:14.66 with the best finish for the Bearcats.

Denison’s Kaiser Garner was 12th in 19:37.41 with the best finish for the Yellow Jackets.

In the other boys race, Van Alstyne took first place with 28 points, ahead of Farmersville (45) and Bonham (28).

Van Alstyne’s Blake Hyatt won the individual title with a time of 18:09.04, followed by Bonham’s Said Longoria at 20:16.80 and John Paul II’s Zach Vela was third with a time of 20:19.31.

Van Alstyne’s Alex Perperidis placed fourth in 20:23.98 and John Paul II’s David Silva rounded out the top five at 20:56.41.

Howe’s Jacob Campbell placed 10th with a time of 21:16.60.

Texoma Christian’s Gunner Largent was 11th with a time of 21:37.10

Bells’ Holden Trainer was 13th in 22:03.82 and Hunter Dunn was 15th in 22:40.23.