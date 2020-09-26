VAN ALSTYNE — After the Panthers blocked the extra-point try in overtime, Gavin Montgomery’s touchdown run was punctuated by Diego Hernandez’s PAT that gave Van Alstyne a 42-41 victory against Farmersville in non-district action.

Montgomery ran for five touchdowns, including from 19 yards out in the OT period, and Collin Reynolds added a TD run for Van Alstyne (2-3), which closes out non-district play against Bullard at Sulphur Springs on Friday night.

E.J. Chairez had the four-yard touchdown run to start the overtime and also threw a pair of TD passes while Cooper Strawn ran for three touchdowns for Farmersville (1-3).

Bryson 56, Texoma Christian 6

In Bryson, Hayden Turner had seven carries for 68 yards to pace TCS but the Eagles lost their first game since dropping down to the six-man ranks by opening the season with a defeat to Bryson.

Bryson (3-2) host the Eagles after Texoma Christian’s contest with Irving Highlands was cancelled.

Kason Williams finished with 16 carries for 11 yards and a touchdown while Thomas Barnett totaled 10 tackles and recovered a fumble for TCS, which has a bye on Friday before hosting Grayson Christian on Oct. 9.

District 8-3A (II)

Blue Ridge 38, S&S 15

In Sadler, the Rams opened district play with a loss against Blue Ridge.

S&S (2-2, 0-1) will travel to Lone Oak on Friday night.

Blue Ridge (3-2, 1-0) will host Whitewright on Friday.

District 5-2A (I)

Lindsay 68, Collinsville 26

In Collinsville, Luis Hernandez had 20 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns but Collinsville couldn't keep pace with Lindsay in the district opener.

Colin Barnes added 12 carries for 53 yards, Cory Sheppard scored on the ground and Nathen Bocanegra had a pair of catches for 32 yards for Collinsville (3-2, 0-1), which travels to Alvord on Friday.

Kolt Schuckers completed 31-of-45 passes for 431 yards and seven touchdowns for Lindsay (5-0, 1-0), which plays at Tioga on Friday.

Trenton 45, Tioga 6

In Trenton, the Bulldogs opened district play with a loss against Trenton.

Tioga (1-4, 0-1) scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter after Trenton had built a 39-0 advantage. The Bulldogs will host Lindsay on Friday night.

Trenton (3-1, 1-0) will travel to Tom Bean on Friday.

Alvord 50, Tom Bean 34

In Alvord, Bryce Clark completed 15-of-21 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns and also ran 13 times for 92 yards and a TD but Tom Bean lost a shootout with Alvord in the district opener.

Lance Pauler had three catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns while Caleb Higgs added eight receptions for 91 yards and a score and M.J. Ervin returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown for Tom Bean (1-3, 0-1), which hosts Trenton on Friday.

Corbyn Cornell completed 10-of-16 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns and ran 13 times for 214 yards and two TDs for Alvord (1-3, 1-0), which hosts Collinsville on Friday.