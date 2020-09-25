In a year when everyone and everything, including non profits seem to be struggling, North Texas Giving Day brought some smiles to area organizations that brighten the lives of locals in need.

Thirty-five local non profits received a total of $95,435 in donations during the 2020 campaign.

That was just fraction of what was raised overall. Information on the North Texas Giving Day website said that "$58.8 million was raised through 106,000 donors benefiting over 3,200 local nonprofits, bringing the eleven-year total to over $374 million for our community. North Texas Giving Day is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation."

One of the local nonprofits to rank high on the list of donations was Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County. The organization raised $14,197 in the online giving event with 32 donations. Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County Director Laurie Mealy said they were delighted with the generosity shown to the organization this year, especially in light of everything that is going on this year.

Mealy said they received donations from people who routinely support Habitat and were thankful for that continued support. She was also delighted to see that they also received support from some people who had not given to Habitat in the past.

$14,197 is just about what it cost to build the foundation for a new home and that is exactly where that money is going to go. Habitat has a new house planned to start in October.

Another local entity to do well on the day was United Way of Grayson County which received $3,949 in donations from 16 gifts.

"The mission of the United Way is to mobilize the caring power of the community. I believe North Texas Giving Day does just this. This year 106,000 donors supported 3,200 non profits. I think it’s so wonderful to see in front of our eyes what our community can do when we pull together,’ said United Way of Grayson County’s Director of Development Katie Eubank.

Animal Refuge Foundation or ARF House received $35,109 which was $5,000 over their goal.

ARF Founder Martha Hovers said they were delighted with the response, but turned the questions about the campaign over to ARF’s Chief Brand and Communications Officer Jenna Glover who was also delighted but said they really owed the success to social media. She said they had wanted to host some live events at ARF during the campaign for North Texas Giving Day but COVID stopped that. So they decided to really ramp up their efforts on social media by posting "more stories about what we do at ARF and really just showed people what we are mostly proud of. And she plans to do more of the same for next year with, hopefully, some in person things planned as well so people can come to the no-kill shelter and see the animals in their environment.

I"From the very beginning, we said this year served a greater purpose than ever before. We are so grateful and in awe of our generous donors, community members, sponsors, and volunteers who once again rose to the occasion for our friends and neighbors and highlighted how philanthropic this region is," said Community Foundation of Texas President and CEO Dave Scullin in a media release. "Most importantly, the dollars that we raised together, all 106,000 of us, will help fuel the nonprofits that are continuing to serve our community during these challenging times."

"This year was even more critical as nonprofits needed to raise funds to offset two canceled fundraising seasons and the unending, increasing community needs spurred by COVID-19 and civil and social justice uprisings. The all-digital fundraising platform gave nonprofits and donors a tool to raise funds efficiently and virtually," he continued.

Here are the totals given to organizations in Grayson County:

Animal Refuge Foundation (ARF House), $35,109 from 111 gifts;

Bluebonnet Animal Rescue Network, $5, 231 in 33 gifts;

Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County, $14,197 in 32 gifts;

Family Promise of Grayson County, $3,662 in 31 gifts;

Home Hospice of Grayson County, $3,760 in 22 gifts;

Sherman Community Players, $1,267 in 18 gifts;

United Way of Grayson County, $3,949 in 16 gifts;

Evanescent Mustang Rescue and Sanctuary Inc., $8, 366 in 16 gifts;

Grayson County Children's Advocacy Center, $ 2,802 in 16 gifts;

Nana's PIT Stop & Bully Breed Rescue, $824 in 14 gifts;

Grayson Grand Central Station, $3,703 in 14 gifts;

Denison Animal Welfare Group, $656 in 13 gifts;

The Salvation Army Grayson County, $2,132 in 13 gifts;

K9's For Freedom & Independence, $531 in 13 gifts;

Child & Family Guidance Center of Texoma, $1,087 in 11 gifts;

Grayson Crisis Center, $2,194 in 10 gifts;

Sacred Paws Dog Rescue, $ 2,181 in nine gifts;

MasterKey Ministries, $3,536 in eight gifts;

Multicultural Family Center, $913 in eight gifts;

LearnLiveLaunch, Inc., $1,632 in eight gifts;

Texoma Health Foundation / Room for Hope, $472 in six gifts;

CASA of Grayson County, $282 in five gifts;

Reba's Ranch House, $1,181 in four gifts;

True Options Pregnancy Center, $341 in four gifts;

Greater Texoma Health Clinic, $562 in three gifts;

Texoma Behavioral Health Leadership Team, $156 in three gifts;

Red River Railroad Museum Inc., $158 in three gifts;

Texoma Regional Blood Center, $157 in three gifts;

Your Neighbor's House, $177 in three gifts;

Katybugs & Butterflies Foundation, Inc., $ 362 in two gifts;

GoSendMe Global, $262 in two gifts;

Heart of a Matter Ministries, $78 in two gifts;

Burden Share, $367 in two gifts;

The Hope of Shades Foundation, $25 in one gift;

Eat Like the Rainbow, $500 in one gift.