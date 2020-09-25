The Lady Panthers picked up a series of wins in district play with sweeps over Sanger, Anna and Gainesville.

Those three teams represent the bottom of the unfolding district standings and have a combined record against district opponents of 1-9.

The Lady Panthers defeated Anna 25-19, 25-18, 25-13. Valerie Young and Samantha Moore would lead with eight kills each.

In the win over Sanger, senior Ashlynn Quillian set the tone for the night with nine consecutive aces to start the game. The Lady Panthers would sweep the evening with scores of 25-17, 25-12, and 26-24.

The Gainesville Leopards were no match for the Lady Panthers in a sweep that included a dominating score of 25-3 along with 25-12 and 25-13.

The Lady Panthers finish up the final two opponents of the first round of district play with the two leaders in the standings.

Celina is undefeated in district play, and Melissa’s only loss came to Celina. The Lady Panthers will take on Celina at 4:30 p.m. today, and host Melissa on Sept. 29.

Team leaders through the first quarter of district play: Valerie Young leads the Lady Panthers in kills, digs and serving percentage, Jaidan Servati, Hannah Hemphill and Sammy Moore are the team leaders in blocks, Abby Lange leads in assists, and Sydney Sullivan in serve receptions.