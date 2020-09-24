In her daily life, ZaVonna Arrington fills many roles. Beyond her role as a mother and as restaurateur and proprietor of Pop’s Place, Arrington has also given back to the community, especially children, through her work with the S&S School Board and as an advocate through CASA of Grayson County.

For this service, Texoma Marketing and Media Group and the Herald Democrat are proud to announce that Arrington is the latest recipient of The Starr Community Award.

“Pop’s place under the proprietorship of Zavonna is a staple for Southmayd and for the entire county,” Texoma Marketing and Media Group Senior Group Publisher Nate Rodriguez said. “Zavonna serves love and compassion with each meal served. A small business giving back in a big way each day through her many contributions to local charities and schools. I am honored to call her a friend.”

Members of the community who nominated Arrington said she has remained steadfast in her contributions to the community even during times of personal tragedy. In mid-2019, Michael “Pop” Lowery, the namesake of the restaurant and Arrington’s husband, passed away suddenly during a family vacation.

Arrington has previously described Lowery as “the brains of the operation,” and debated if she wanted to continue to operating the two restaurants without her husband. After meeting with managers, who wanted to continue, she decided to keep the business open.

“My little brother and I lost our dad a year ago and she was the rock that held all of us up when her own world was falling apart,” daughter Trinita Arrington said. “I’ll never understand how she pulled us through that tragic moment in time but I will forever be grateful she did, and most importantly, I’ll never understand how this beautiful woman does all that she does.”

Currently, Arrington operates Pop’s Southmayd location, after selling their Denison location to long-time managers Cody Links and James Aoldridge in early 2020, who reopened the restaurant as C&J Family Dining.

“I’ve watched her in her most (difficult) times still give back to her community selflessly,” family friend Melissa Summarsell said. “In times that she had nothing to give she still gave. She still stood up for the kids and make sure they had all they needed through school supplies drives, toy drives at Christmas, canned food drives at Thanksgiving, Shop with a Cop program in Southmayd and more.”

As a part of these charitable efforts, Arrington has worked to make sure that children in difficult situations have a voice and an advocate during court and legal proceedings. Over the past three years, Arrington has worked seven cases involving a total of 11 children as a volunteer with CASA of Grayson County.

“At one time she worked five different cases, which is the max number allowed by Texas CASA, and devoted a full year to each of those children, all while still taking care of her own three children,” Summarsell said.

In addition to her work with CASA, Arrington has also been a part of the S&S School Board for the past three years.

Arrington’s daughter, Trinity, said she recently turned to her mother for advice on how to go about life with the same grace she shows. Trinity said she and a friend with Down Syndrome were both nominated as homecoming queen last year, but she wanted her friend to win the title.

“She gave me the advice I needed and the night of homecoming I gave my crown to my beautiful friend to make her princess dream come true,” Trinity said.

It is because of these efforts that members of the community felt Arrington deserved to be honored with the Starr Community Award.

“She gives her all, all the time, not because she has it to give but because she always cares about those around her,” Sumrall said. “I cannot think of another person who deserves this award as much as she does because those who know her are always blessed by her.”