Quilby Ben James was born on Oct. 15, 1936, to Richard and Mattie (Moffatt) James of Cade, Oklahoma. He passed from this life on Sept. 20, 2020, at his residence in Cade at the age of 83.

Quilby grew up in Cade on his family's farm, attended primary school in Cade, and graduated from Bennington High School. After graduation, Quilby attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University for a brief time, and eventually purchased his own ranch about a mile from the family farm, where he raised livestock and poultry until his passing. He has also worked for the Soil Conservation Service; the Durant, Hugo, and Paris Stockyards; and J.C. Potter's. In August of 1980, Quilby married Elaine Speer-Roberts of Bennington at First Baptist Church, Bennington. They were married 40 years this August.

Quilby enjoyed many activities in his free time, such as hunting and fishing; spending as much time as possible with his granddaughters, especially when they wanted to help him feed the chickens; playing bingo; and traveling and socializing with his fellow Choctaw senior citizens.

He is survived by his wife Elaine of Bennington; son Brent Roberts of Bennington; daughter Suzanne (Robert Jim) Fulner of Armada, Michigan; three granddaughters: Torian Whisper Roberts of Bennington and Zebedee and Francesca Fulner of Armada, Michigan; brothers Tom (Charlotte) James of Bennington and Benny of Glenn Heights, Texas; and sisters Nacona Brinkley of Durant and Micky (Kenneth Duncan) James of Cumberland; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Quilby was preceded in death by his parents, three infant brothers, brothers Hiawatha and Quanah James, sister Lahoma Beth James, nephew Jonathan Brinkley-Stephens, and niece Lisa Weekly.

Family night will be from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2020 at the Old Church Cemetery in Bennington, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com