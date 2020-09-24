Prosper ISD announced last week that it will host a pair of presentations by "youth advocate" Collin Kartchner.

Kartchner two years ago founded of the website savethekids.us and was previously a featured TEDx speaker.

He will speak to Prosper ISD middle and high school students on Oct. 8 via live stream before presenting to district parents at 6 p.m. that evening at the Rock Hill High School arena.

Kartchner’s presentations are designed to educate parents and teens about the potential damage caused by social media, as well as the impact of peer pressure on childrens’ mental health.

The goal, according to a press release from Prosper ISD, is to help teens rise above social media comparison, negativity, cyber bullying, among others, as well as to assist parents in reconnecting with their children.

Kartchener, who was featured at TEDxSaltLakeCity in 2018, regularly addresses youths and adults throughout the nation.