On Sept. 23, 2020, Harold Jay Vansickle of Bennington, Oklahoma, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 76.

Harold is survived by his wife Linda Vansickle, his childrenTabatha Bradley and Tambra Riley, his grandchildren Mackey Wilt, Jimmy Tyler Jones, Allyson Wilt, Samantha Bradley, Emily, Abigail and Shelby Bradley, Nathan Riley, Boston and Rhemi Riley. Also survived by his siblings Ruth Brewer, Steve Vansickle, Don Vansickle, Norma Lombino, Traci Johnson, and many other family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents JT and Helen Vansickle, and siblings Janie Stewart, Roger Vansickle and son- in-law Andy Bradley.

Harold was born in Boswell, Oklahoma, on May 29, 1944. He worked as a long haul truck driver most of his career. Harold was an avid gardener and loved talking about plants and giving gardening tips. He loved to play pranks and jokes on family and friends and had a larger than life personality. Harold also enjoyed cooking and could never cook for fewer than 15 people. He also enjoyed playing poker, and talking on the phone to family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A graveside funeral service will be held Sept. 26 at noon at Restland Cemetary, Boswell, Oklahoma. Visitation night with the family will be Sept. 25 from 7-8 p.m. The pall bearers will be Ronny Riley, Steve Vansickle, Don Vansickle, Brenton Berryhill, John Kerr and Randy Sample

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma; www.holmescoffeymurray.com