The Gunter volleyball team has postponed its next two district matches after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

Gunter (14-1, 5-0), which is tied for first place in District 11-3A and ranked No. 7 in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A statewide poll, was supposed to play at Whitewright on Friday and at district co-leader Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

According to the Gunter ISD calendar, the home match against Bells on Oct. 2 is still scheduled.

The plan is to make up both matches on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Pottsboro, which played at Gunter on Tuesday, was still scheduled to host Howe on Friday afternoon at press time.

"We notified Pottsboro prior to our game about our positive cases," Gunter superintendent Dr. Jill Siler said. "Our (District Executive Committee) put in place processes to determine when teams could play and we met all those standards, however we had additional cases reported after the Pottsboro game which prompted us to shut down our entire high school volleyball program until at least October 1st."