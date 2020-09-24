Grayson County set the 2021 rate to be charged by the Sheriff’s Office and constables as they perform certain services.

The only change in the feature structure was the increase from $80 to $85 for some service fees to account for an increase in postage when things can’t be served in person.

The list of new fees includes: $85 for subpoenas $85, $85 for summons, writs of attachment and $150, (after two hours, per officer, per hour or portion thereof) and additional $50, writs of Garnishment are $100, writs of sequestration are $150 (after two hours, per officer, per hour or portion thereof) an additional $50, orders of sale are $150, writs of possession are $150 (after two hours, per officer, per hour or portion thereof) and additional $50 and forcible detainers are $85.

Service fees also increased including: small claims citation are $85, justice court citation are $85, all other courts' citations are $85. Other fees that also increased by $5 include writs of execution which are $200 after two hours, per officer, per hour or portion thereof an additional $50, posting of notices and citations are $35, trustee sales are $35, temporary restraining orders are $85, sheriff sale are $35, turnover orders (treated as a writs of sequestration) are $150, redemption of estray fees are $25, research and reissuance fees (lost deeds not recorded, etc.) are $50, Brady Bills are $10, fingerprints $10, citation (Title IVD) $85, audio tape or CD $5, videotape copies each $5, returned check fee $30, mental illness warrants in area $65 and out of area) $150, reports $2, mug shots and crime scene photos $5, all writs not specifically listed $150, writs of retrieval, $200 and after two hours, per officer, per hour or portion thereof $50 and storage fees per day per item $15.