Young takes home Best of Texoma Starr Community Award

Eddie Young has been volunteering with and has served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Sherman for more than three decades. It’s no wonder, then, that the organization has named one of its annual awards after the career volunteer.

Back in 2014 when the Boys and Girls Club’s gym lost its roof after an ice storm, Young was one of the first people at the door ready to help repair the facility. After more than 11 months of work and one untimely theft that impacted $9,000 worth of materials towards the project, Young was back on site ready to celebrate the continued efforts of the staff.

“This community has been wonderful,” Club Board Member Eddie Young, who has been involved with the local organization for nearly three decades, said in 2014. “Throughout this whole process, there wasn’t one person I called that denied anything I asked.”

For this reason and many more, Young has been named one of the 2020 Starr Community Award winners.

"An unsung hero is how I would describe Eddie Young," Texoma Marketing and Media Group Senior Group Publisher Nate Rodriguez said. "Eddie gives in the dark, but boy does that light shine. Celebrating those that give when no one is looking is the point of this honor, however when we find out, we celebrate big! Eddie and Young Enterprises on behalf of Grayson County, we salute you for all you do for our community."

More than the namesake and first recipient of the Eddie Young Service Award, Young is the owner and chairman of the board for Young Enterprises, a contracting and developing company in Sherman. He also established a $1,000 collegiate scholarship that awards young adults.

“I have as much respect for Eddie as I do for anybody,” former executive director of the Sherman Boys and Girls Club Mike Delong said on the Young Enterprises website. “I think he has set the bar very high in terms of what it means to be committed to an organization. In the time he has given the club and expertise he has provided to the club is just as significant as the financial support he has provided throughout the decades. He is a champion for youth.”

Boys and Girls Club Director Bryan Partee said in the two times he has met Young, Young has always been the nicest, sincerest person. As the club continues its mission, Partee said that people like Young are community members that really help to advance the goal of making sure children have the best experiences possible.

“As CEO, I get the accolades when stuff happens, but if I did not have the board that I have to really drive things forward, as well as to be a sounding board, then we would not get far,” Partee said. “I need them to be able to help me refine my vision and to best serve kids, and more kids. Those are the big things. Boards often go unrecognized so having people that care first and foremost is essential.”

Young’s career as an electrical subcontractor began after he took the city electrical exam at age 22. That same year he earned his master’s license, and is licensed to operate in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. In 1964, he started his family-owned and operated company.

Young is described in the bio on his company website: “Eddie firmly believes that relationships are the key to success, and he has served on the board of American Bank of Texas from 1996-2016. He also served on the board of Wilson N Jones Hospital from 1990-2010.”

“The Boys and Girls Club of Sherman has always been close with Young Enterprises– from establishing a computer lab to renovating when the roof collapsed from an ice storm,” the company site said. “Both Eddie and the Young team thoroughly support the Boys and Girls Club. It is this intimate knowledge of local communities and the people in them that makes Eddie an excellent guide for Young Enterprises.”