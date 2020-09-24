Grayson County announced nine new cases of the COVID-19 virus in county residents Wednesday evening. That brings the total number of county residents actively suffering with the virus to 81.

So far, at least 1,838 people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and more than 17,400 people have been tested.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Wednesday.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the 80 cases are in Sherman with that city having 31, which is down one from Tuesday. Denison had 16 case on Wednesday which was up three from Tuesday, and Gunter added one case on Wednesday to stand at 11. Van Alstyne held steady at five, but Whitewright added one to move to five active cases. Pottsboro decreased by one to four. Gordonville held steady at three and Tom Bean held steady at two cases. The cities of Bells and Howe dropped one case which left the city with no active cases. Collinsville added one to make their active case stats 2, and Whitesboro held steady at two cases.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus, according to testing, than women with at least 986 men having reported suffering from the illness and 852 women.The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 353 cases. There have been 316 cases reported in people in their 20s and 302 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 269 cases reported in people in their 50s and 123 cases reported in people in their 70s. There have been 200 cases reported in people in their 60s and 195 cases reported of people up to 19 years old. There have been only 80 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.e

