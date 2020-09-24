A Sherman man indicted on a murder charge related to a shooting that took place in the 1500 block of South Austin Street back in June took a second swing at getting his bond lowered Thursday and scored.

The bond was lowered from $500,000 surety bond to $200,000.

Beau Watson sat in the jury box in the 59th state district court while Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Don Hoover argued against the bond reduction sought by Waston’s attorney Bob Jarvis.

Hoover said there were no significant changes in the case since the bond reduction was denied three weeks ago so he didn’t see what grounds there were for reducing the bond.

The prosecutor handed the judge documents that showed the conditions imposed on Watson at a Child Protective Services hearing earlier in the week regarding the minor children who live in his home. Those children are being watched over jointly by an aunt and adult sibling.

CPS ordered that Watson not have contact with his minor children until he receives services from the Texas Department of Family Protective Services.

Phillips incorporated those conditions into the bond conditions already in place when announced he would agree to lower the bond.

Getting out on bond will allow Watson to go back to work to support his children, and Phillips told him he can be out of his new place of residence just long enough to do that, visit with his attorney or seek medical help. He must also wear and pay for a GPS device while out on bond.

The case against Watson began back in June when he called police to his home saying he had shot an intruder. There police found 37-year-old Jeremy Obar deceased.

"Sherman detectives, with assistance from the Texas Rangers, began an in-depth investigation into the incident. It was determined the shooting was premeditated and Beau Watson acted intentionally and maliciously in shooting/killing Jeremy Obar," said a previously published statement from the Sherman Police Department about the case.

Hoover would not speak about the case following the bond hearing Thursday.

Jarvis said he thought the $300,000 reduction was fair considering his client has no record and, "has a very good self-defense case."

Phillips set a plea meeting for November, but Jarvis said he anticipates the case will go to trial.

On Sept. 3, Watson and Jarvis asked Phillips to reduce Watson’s $500,000 bond to a $50,000 surety bond. Instead, Phillips made it a $500,000 surety bond.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.