Sherman police

Driving while intoxicated - On Sept. 22, Sherman Police Department received a call in reference to a possibly intoxicated driver. Sherman Police Officers responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle as described by the reporting party. The driver preformed a series of standardized field sobriety testing. Investigation revealed that the driver operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Criminal mischief - On Tuesday, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of North Carr in reference to criminal mischief. The caller advised they discovered their vehicle had been vandalized overnight. Several tires were slashed and several windows were broken out on the vehicle. The vehicle was also keyed on both sides. A report was generated for criminal mischief $750



Recovered vehicle - On Tuesday, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a tow service in the 400 block of East Houston in reference to a recovered stolen vehicle. The tow service advised they had towed an abandoned vehicle from the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway on Sept. 15. Since that time the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Bryan County, Oklahoma. An offense report was completed.

Theft - On Tuesday, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated three unknown suspects stole property from The Buckle located in the 3800 block of Town Center Street in Sherman. The incident occurred on Sept. 18 between 6-6:11 p.m. A theft of property $100



Burglary - On Sept. 22, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property from an unlocked vehicle located in the 2500 block of North Shannon Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between Sunday and Monday. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Found property - On Tuesday, a Sherman PD Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of S. Travis in reference to found property. Upon arrival and investigation, a wallet was located by a citizen in the 1799 block of S Crockett St and W Forest Ave. Attempts were made to contact the owner to no avail. A report for found property was completed.

Theft - On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Walmart in the 400 block of E US Highway 82 in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, officers determined a female had attempted to steal several items and was apprehended by employees. A report for theft of property $100



Driving while intoxicated - On Tuesday, Sherman Police Department received a call in reference to a possible intoxicated driver. The driver of the suspect vehicle struck a light pole on the grassy median. Officer arrived and located the vehicle and the driver. The driver reported to have been drinking and refused standardized field-testing. Evidence on scene along with suspect cooperation revealed that the driver was intoxicated and operating his vehicle in public.

