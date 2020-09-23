James Flowers went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 20 at the age of 96. He was at home with his loving family.

James was born in Armstrong, Oklahoma, to A.B. and Delma Flowers, who traveled from Byrdstown, Tennessee, to the area by way of horse and buggy and by train.

He graduated from Caddo High School, then joined the Merchant Marines during World War II. He served in the South Pacific until his honorable discharge. While home on leave in May of 1945, he married his beloved wife Francies Mitchell of Durant, Oklahoma. They were blessed to have recently celebrated 75 years of marriage.

After his release from service, he was a welder in construction. They traveled to many different places where he worked such as Atomic Energy Co. in Paducah, Kentucky, Montana and Michigan.

They eventually came back to Oklahoma where James became part owner of Hale Trailer Company where he operated the Durant plant for 25 years until his retirement.

He and Francies bought farmland in Blue and built their family home they shared for 45 years. He spent many happy years taking care of his cattle there.

James was a loving husband and grandfather to his three granddaughters and great-grandchildren. He was so proud of all of them and cherished time spent with them. He loved to talk about what was happening in their lives. He will be greatly missed by all of them.

James was a long time member of Bokchito Church of Christ and a member of the Caddo Masonic Lodge for 68 years.

He always had a big smile and a generous heart. He loved to go trout fishing in New Mexico and Colorado and enjoyed football. Over the last few years he received great enjoyment from feeding birds in the wintertime and looking down in Blue bottom.

He is survived by his loving wife Francies, granddaughters Amanda Siebert (Robert) of Charleston, South Carolina, Julie Taylor (Josh) of Yonges Island, South Carolina, and Amy Beaird (Rob) of Prosper, Texas; great-grandson Dylan Smith of Charleston, South Carolina, great-granddaughters Morgan Smith of Charleston, South Carolina and Ava and Aubrey Beaird of Prosper, Texas, niece Sug Flowers, nephew James "Jim" Flowers (Lana), of San Diego, California, and very special family friends Phillip Eggenberg, Kathy, Gunnar and Savanah Springfield.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Annette Flowers, son Stephen Flowers, daughter Angela Johnson, his parents and seven older brothers.

A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 25, 2020 at the Bokchito Church of Christ in Bokchito, Oklahoma, with John Frank and Brian Hunter officiating. His final earthly resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant. Pallbearers shall be Phillip Eggenberg, Bill Corley, C.J. Brewer, Kerry Carr, Wayne Jones, Orville Milligan, Lloyd Friloux, and Gunnar Springfield. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of the Church of Christ in Bokchito.

