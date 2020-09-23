The number of Grayson County residents to die COVID-19 related deaths increased by one for the second day in a row Tuesday.

That number now stands at 37.

Information from the Grayson County Health Department announced the newest COVID-19 related death. The county no longer gives out any additional information on the deceased person.

In addition, the county released a report that shows the current number of test confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county to be 80 on Tuesday with 12 new cases reported for that day.

So far, 1,829 people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and more than 17,400 people have been tested.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Tuesday.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the 80 cases are in Sherman with that city having 33, which is down two from Monday. Denison had 13 cases on Tuesday which was up three from Monday and Gunter held steady at ten cases. Van Alstyne held steady at five and Whitewright at four. But Pottsboro increased one from four to five. Gordonville went from two to three cases and Tom Bean held steady at two cases. The cities of Bells, Collinsville, and Howe all held steady at one but Whitesboro increased by one to two cases.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus, according to testing, than women with 982 men having reported suffering from the illness and 847.The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 352 cases. There have been 314 cases reported in people in their 20s and 302 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 267 cases reported in people in their 50s and 122 cases reported in people in their 70s. There have been 199 cases reported in people in their 60s and 193 cases reported of people up to 19 years old. There have been only 80 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of those numbers include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.

