Grayson County Commissioners have picked a company to supply the county’s new agenda management software.

The company, Provox, was unanimously approved by the voting bodies.

Commissioner Phyllis James said one of the very impressive things about Provox to her was the fact that the owner of the company met with county personnel himself.

Grayson County Purchasing Agent Jodi Platt said two companies, Provox Systems Inc. and Naviant, were invited to make presentations to the county and county officials were the most impressed with Provox. She recommended that the county go with that system.

"This is something that is near and dear to my heart," Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said of the need to get a new system. He said hunting for things under the old system was time wasting and frustrating. The company that supplied the old system, he said, didn’t even bother to submit a proposal for the upgrade.

The current agenda software, he said, is 15 years old and is proprietary software and has outlived its usefulness.

He said the system proposed by Provox is "much more robust and will allow us to do things online ... it’s just basically a 21st century solution as opposed to a 20th century solution," he said.

He also said that the system is a Microsoft based package which will be more user friendly for county people as well as the public.

Commissioner Jeff Whitmire asked if the new system will be pulling in all of the old agendas so that they can be searched as well.

Magers said that is expected to happen, but because of the way some things were worded when they were put in the old system, they might still be hard to find in the new one. He said it still remains to be seen how those issues will be resolved.

The county does not have a contract with Provox yet so no price was discussed during the presentation. The McKinney based company’s location was another plus that Platt commented on during her presentation.

She said the new system won’t only support agendas for the commissioners’ meetings. Other county offices will be able to use it to keep track of their meetings as well, she said, and the system won’t intermingle the documents for each office.