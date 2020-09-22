The total number of Grayson County people who have test confirmed COVID-19 related deaths now stands at 36. That number increased by one on Monday.

Information from the Grayson County Health Department announced the newest COVID-19 related death. The county no longer gives out any additional information on the deceased person.

In addition, the county released a report that shows the current number of test confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county to be 76 on Monday with 13 new cases reported for that day.

The report said on Sunday, there were eight new cases reported and the total number of people actively fighting the illness stood at 104, and the county reported there were five new cases and the total number of active cases was 96 on Saturday’s report.

So far, 1,817 people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and more than 17,245 people have been tested.

The count’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Monday.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the 76 cases are in Sherman with city having 35. Denison and Gunter each have ten cases. Van Alstyne has five cases and Whitewright and Pottsboro each have four cases. Gordonville and Tom Bean each have two cases and the cities of Bells, Collinsville, Howe and Whitesboro each have one case.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus, according to testing, than women with 974 men having reported suffering from the illness and 843.The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 350 cases. There have been 314 cases reported in people in their 20s and 301 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 254 cases reported in people in their 50s and 121 cases reported in people in their 70s. There have been 199 cases reported in people in their 60s and 190 cases reported of people up to 19 years old. There have been only 78 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of those numbers include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.

