Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright

Carraway helped lead the Tigers to their third straight victory — the program's longest win streak since 2016 — with a 35-14 win over Redwater. He had 13 carries for 51 yards and three touchdowns, completed 11-of-18 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown and finished with nine tackles on defense.

Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S

Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville

Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne