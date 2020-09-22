HOWE — Callie McGee had 16 kills, six digs and three blocks as Whitewright defeated Howe, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-13, in District 11-3A action.

It was the first district victory in three seasons for the Lady Tigers (7-9, 1-4).

Emily Barnhurst added nine kills and five blocks and Katy Long handed out 34 assists to go with five kills, four aces and eight digs for Whitewright, which hosts first-place Gunter on Friday afternoon.

Howe, which is 0-5 in district play, will travel to Pottsboro on Friday.

Gunter 3, Pottsboro 0

In Gunter, Hanna Rubis had 17 kills as the first-place Lady Tigers earned a 25-19, 25-10, 25-12 victory against fourth-place Pottsboro in 11-3A action.

Gunter (14-1, 5-0) will travel to Whitewright on Friday afternoon.

Pottsboro (9-5, 2-3) will host Howe on Friday afternoon.

Bonham 3, Bells 2

In Bells, Gabby Smith had 12 kills and seven digs for Bells but third-place Bonham rallied past the fourth-place Lady Panthers, 25-16, 21-25, 14-25, 25-15, 15-13, in 11-3A action.

Jaiden Tocquigny added six kills and three blocks, Kayton Arnold also put down six kills, Cheznie Hale handed out 13 assists, Blair Baker chipped in eight assists and Bailee Dorris finished with six blocks for Bells (7-7, 2-3), which hosts Leonard on Friday night.

District 10-3A

Paradise 3, Whitesboro 1

In Whitesboro, Libby Langford had 11 kills and six digs for Whitesboro but Paradise defeated the Lady Bearcats, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-14, in district play.

Aubri Falco finished with five kills, 13 assists and three digs, Elly Harper totaled three kills, nine assists and nine digs, Chesney Wolfe collected 17 digs, BreAnn Beste added 10 digs and Abby Robinson chipped in six digs for Whitesboro (3-10, 1-4), which hosts Valley View on Friday afternoon.

Paradise improved to 6-11 overall and 1-4 in district play.

Pilot Point 3, S&S 0

In Sadler, the Lady Rams suffered a 25-15, 25-17, 25-7 loss against second-place Pilot Point.

S&S (1-10, 0-5) will play at Callisburg on Friday afternoon.

Pilot Point (8-6, 4-1) remained tied with Ponder in second place.

District 16-2A

Tom Bean 3, Wolfe City 0

In Wolfe City, Chloe Farrer had 15 kills, three blocks and 17 digs as first-place Tom Bean defeated Wolfe City, 25-16, 28-26, 25-16, in district action.

Laramie Worley added eight kills and 12 digs, Kyndle Selman totaled seven kills and seven digs, Emma Lowing chipped in seven kills and six digs, Raylynn Adams handed out 36 assists to go with 11 digs and Morgan Stroud collected 22 digs for Tom Bean (11-4, 5-0), which hosts second-place Tioga on Friday afternoon.

Wolfe City fell into a tie with Trenton for fourth place at 2-3 in district play.

Tioga 3, Sam Rayburn 0

In Tioga, the second-place Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-9, 25-20, 25-20 victory against Sam Rayburn in district action.

Tioga, which is 4-1 in district play, will travel to district leading Tom Bean on Friday afternoon.

Collinsville 3, Trenton 0

In Trenton, the third place Lady Pirates earned a 25-16, 25-22, 25-20 victory against fourth-place Trenton.

Collinsville (6-9, 3-2) will host Dodd City on Friday afternoon.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Muenster Sacred Heart 3, Texoma Christian 2

In Sherman, T'a nne Boyd had eight kills, four blocks and 19 digs for Texoma Christian but Muenster Sacred Heart rallied to beat TCS, 19-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-11, in the district opener.

Claire Tarpley added nine kills and seven digs while Annika Hogan, Anzley Poe and Paige Miller all collected eight digs for Texoma Christian (1-6, 0-1), which hosts Fort Worth Covenant Classical on Thursday night.

Non-district

Denton Ryan 3, Sherman 0

In Little Elm, the Sherman Lady Bearcats suffered a pair of losses in a dual match with Denton Ryan and Denton Braswell.

In addition to being swept by Braswell, Sherman had a 25-15, 18-25, 22-25, 21-25 loss against Denton Ryan.

The Lady Bearcats (1-5) will travel to Anna on Friday afternoon to close out non-district play.