The City of Lubbock is updating its development-related ordinances, and public input is still needed.

There are two open house events scheduled next week: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m and Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m., both at Citizens Tower.

The focus of these meetings will largely be on the downtown area of City Council District 1. The meeting on Tuesday will be hosted by the Central Business District TIF Board, or usually just referred to as the Downtown TIF.

The Unified Development Code (UDC), which is what’s being updated, will detail zoning requirements, design and development standards, subdivision and neighborhood regulations, and neighborhood code enforcement.

"The UDC is a primary initiative of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, and will be a vital tool affecting how vacant land is developed, existing land is redeveloped, new construction is designed and what rules apply to existing businesses and residents," reads a news release from the city. "The public is encouraged to attend these meetings since citizen involvement is critical for a successful outcome."

The plan has also been described as a set of laws, standards and procedures regulating development. The UDC also consists of rules related to streets, sidewalks and public right-of-ways, and lakes and floodplains.

The most significant policy in the UDC is probably the zoning map.