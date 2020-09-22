Austin "Sucka" McCann of Bokchito, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Sept. 18, 2020 at the age of 23. He was born on Aug. 28, 1997 in Durant, Oklahoma, to Amos Brent McCann and Amanda Jo Robinson.

He was a lifelong resident of Bokchito. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, dancing and hanging out with his family and best buds.

He was preceded in death by his uncles, Paul McCann, Elton Grant, and his great- grandparents.

He is survived by his father Brent McCann and wife Melanie of Bokchito; mother Amanda Robinson and husband Scott of Bokchito; paternal grandparents A.J. and Penny McCann of Bokchito; maternal grandparents Dale and Mary Jo Timmons of Blue, Oklahoma; grandparents Junior and Laura Hendricks of Mead, Oklahoma; brother Tanner McCann and fiancée Bethany of Caddo, Oklahoma; sister Teeronie McCann of Durant; additional brothers Jake Claborn of Whitewright, Texas, Bradley Robinson and wife Tiffany of Dallas, Texas; additional sisters Megan Robinson of Calera, Oklahoma, Chelsea Sweet and husband Truett of Mead, Toni Strange and husband David of Durant, Mary Rezpecka of Warsaw, Poland, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other grandparents and extended family and a host of friends.

A family hour will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2020 at Gordon Funeral Home.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 25, 2020 at the Rock Creek Gymnasium with a burial to follow at the Bokchito Cemetery in Bokchito, Oklahoma.

Cole Eschete, Zack Cook, Zachary Nichols, Ethan Mitchell, Justin Hendricks, Shawn Hendricks, Jacobs Venegas and Noe Alaniz will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Tanner McCann, Bradley Robinson, Jake Claborn, Garrett Mitchell, Lane Beauchamp, Cory Thomsen and Dillon Jordan.

Bro. Mack Chambers, Brad Robinson and Landon Jestis will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Austin McCann Scholarship fund at the First United Bank in Bokchito, Oklahoma.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gordon Funeral Home, 221 N. 3rd, Durant; 580-916-9090; www.gordonfh.com.