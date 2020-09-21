As construction continues on the U.S. Highway 75 "Gap" project, the Texas Department has closed one of the exit ramps along the roadway. Effective Monday, the Washington Street exit ramp in Sherman will be closed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The closure is expected to last until Sept. 29

"Officials encourage motorists traveling northbound on US 75 to use Exit 57 at Park Avenue and continue north along the frontage road to Washington Street," a news release issued Monday said.

While the ramp is closed, the department asks drivers to take the Exit 60 ramp at North Travis Street.

"This closure will allow work crews to continue temporarily widening the US 75 northbound frontage road near Pecan Street," the release said.

"Officials advise motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this new phase of construction is underway. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances," the release continued.

Drivers who often take this route are advised to "to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones."

As always, individuals should avoid in car distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.

