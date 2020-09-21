On Friday, the Grayson County Health Department said there were 19 new test confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in county residents. That brought the county’s current active case load to 91.

GCHD did not release information on Saturday or Sunday.

That number does not include the drive through testing that is going on at the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut in Sherman. To find out more about the free oral tests being conducted there, go to GoGetTest.com.

The Grayson County Health Department report released by the county’s Office of Emergency Management said that the majority of the active cases at this point seem to be in Sherman with 49 of the 91 cases.There were 13 cases listed in Denison, seven in Gunter, five each in Van Alstyne and Pottsboro, four in Tioga, two each in Gordonville and Tom Bean, one in Bells.

The report said that 1,791 Grayson County people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began in Grayson County and 35 have died. More that 16,800 people have been tested and there are at least 24 tests pending.

