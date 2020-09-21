Judge Jeffreys, a resident of Bokchito, Oklahoma, joined his Lord and Savior on Sept. 19, 2020 at the age of 97. Family hour will be from 1-2 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2020 at the Bokchito First Baptist Church in Bokchito. A celebration of his life will be at 2 p.m. at the church with Bro. Roger Speers officiating. His final earthly resting place will be the Bokchito Cemetery with Luther Jordan, Travis Smith, Wes Blackwell, Landon Jestis, Scott Allen and David Houston as his pallbearers.

Judge was born in Atoka County, Oklahoma, to Aussie Jeffreys and Clara (Knight) Jeffreys on Dec. 3, 1922. He married his beloved Mary (Wall) in Durant, Oklahoma, on Dec. 31, 1952, they shared their life for 69 years this December. Judge was a farmer and rancher for many years, he loved the land, cattle and ranching. Later in life he was a custodian at SOSU, he retired from that position. He was an outdoorsman who loved to fish, bird hunt, and go look at his cows.

Mr. Jeffreys is survived by his cherished wife, Mary, of the home, sons Rodney Jeffreys of Bokchito, and Wendell Jeffreys of Tyler, Texas, grandson Blake Jeffreys of Oregon, and granddaughter Mikayla Jeffreys of Calera, Oklahoma.

Mr. Jeffreys was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Bob Jeffreys and Marie Marlow.

