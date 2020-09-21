The Denison Police Department is asking the public to come forward with information related to a recent burglary. In a release issued Monday, the department said that three suspects took vaping products from a local business in Denison.

The department has released photos and is asking for anyone who may know anything to come forward.

"Denison Police Officers responded to a burglary of a business call at 5014 Texoma Parkway (Park In Beverage)," the release said. "The burglary occurred on September 17, 2020, at approximately 3:45 a.m., by three suspects, with a substantial amount of vaping products taken. The suspect vehicle is an older model two-door vehicle with damage or decals on the driver’s side and is most likely a stick shift transmission."

If anyone has any information on the vehicle or suspects, please contact Detective Mackay at the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422 ext. 2321.