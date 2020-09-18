Residents of Sherman may soon have a place to release their frustrations in one of the most visceral ways possible.

The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission will consider permits for a new commercial amusement center that will allow people to release their frustrations by breaking things in a controlled environment when it meets Tuesday at 5 p.m..

Representatives with Los Hermanos Partnership and The Wreck Room plan to open up the location at 700 E. Houston St. In meeting documents, city staff described the business as "a place where people can go to get rid of their frustrations."

"Customers will be able to break multiple items inside the building," staff said in documents for the meeting.

The business represents what has been describe as a rage room, a smash room or an anger room. The first rooms are believe to have opened in the late 2000s in Japan before the concept spread elsewhere across the world.

Many room setups are made to look like living rooms or kitchens with replica or prop furniture set up, including televisions and other items.

In other matters, the commission will consider plans for a new RV Park, located at 3551 E. U.S. Hwy. 82. The proposed park would have 93 sites, include 15-pull-thru sites. Amenities on the site will include a playground, pool, dog park, fire pit and game area, among others.

