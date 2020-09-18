Friday

Sep 18, 2020 at 1:49 PM


The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office released a list of people who were indicted this week. I


ndictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.


The following people were indicted:


Robert Thomas, 59,of Kenefic, Oklahoma DWI 3rd or more;


Cody Bogan, 44, of Denton evading arrest wiht a motor vehicle;


Jeremy Looney, 42, of Trenton possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;


Coleman Corzine, 30, of Sherman two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;


Theresa Blackburn, 57, of Bells possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Melinda Austin, 47, of Bells possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Stephanie Ruffins, 30, of McKinney prohibited substance in a correctional facility and tampering with evidence;


Christopher Mahan, 45, of Denton possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);


Jerry Dickson, 50, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Gordon Poche, 73, of Collinsville injury to a child or elderly person with intentional bodily injury and continuous violence against the family;


Destiny Cotton, 26, of Bells prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);


Megan Lamb, 28, of Denison prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);


Ashle West, 30, of Calera, Oklahoma prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);


Rodney Kimbrell, 54, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Zackery Smith, 34, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth) and possession of a controlled substance with intent (tetrahydrocannabinol);


Amanda Memmoli, 38, of Gordonville injury to a child or elderly person with intentional bodily injury;


Christopher Denton, 54, of Gordonville failure to appear;


Gary Acosta, 54, of Durant, Oklahoma failure to appear;


Tony Steens, 39, of Denison possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);


Cherline Davis,36, of Denison possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);


Harley Grimes, 41, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Skyler Obrien, 33, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Michael Holder, 38, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Angelique Benson, 28, of Parkhill, Oklahoma possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Tony Sawyer, 30, of Denison two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);


Javan Sims, 23, of Colbert, Oklahoma possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Justin Jones, 39, of Dallas possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);


Rodney Kimbrell, 54, of Denison burglary of a habitation intent on other felony;


Trent Hackett, 20, of Bedford sexual assault;


Cole Colwell, 25, of Sherman indecency with a child exposure;


Anthony Henderson, 39, of Sherman two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;


Clinton Robertson, 34, of Kingston, Oklahoma aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; serious bodily injury family violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;


Frankie Taylor, 43, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (dihydrocodeinone, hydrocodone);


John Gonzales, 34, of Bonham aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;


Damion Grady, 32, of Sherman assault family violence impede breathing;


Jasmine Wallace, 33, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Preston Mullins, 29, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Jason Sparks, 38, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance (meth);


Jerad Edwards, 41, of Sherman burglary of habitation and violation of a bond or protective order.


For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.