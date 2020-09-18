The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office released a list of people who were indicted this week. I

ndictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Robert Thomas, 59,of Kenefic, Oklahoma DWI 3rd or more;

Cody Bogan, 44, of Denton evading arrest wiht a motor vehicle;

Jeremy Looney, 42, of Trenton possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Coleman Corzine, 30, of Sherman two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Theresa Blackburn, 57, of Bells possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Melinda Austin, 47, of Bells possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Stephanie Ruffins, 30, of McKinney prohibited substance in a correctional facility and tampering with evidence;

Christopher Mahan, 45, of Denton possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Jerry Dickson, 50, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Gordon Poche, 73, of Collinsville injury to a child or elderly person with intentional bodily injury and continuous violence against the family;

Destiny Cotton, 26, of Bells prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);

Megan Lamb, 28, of Denison prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);

Ashle West, 30, of Calera, Oklahoma prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);

Rodney Kimbrell, 54, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Zackery Smith, 34, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth) and possession of a controlled substance with intent (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Amanda Memmoli, 38, of Gordonville injury to a child or elderly person with intentional bodily injury;

Christopher Denton, 54, of Gordonville failure to appear;

Gary Acosta, 54, of Durant, Oklahoma failure to appear;

Tony Steens, 39, of Denison possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Cherline Davis,36, of Denison possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Harley Grimes, 41, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Skyler Obrien, 33, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Michael Holder, 38, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Angelique Benson, 28, of Parkhill, Oklahoma possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Tony Sawyer, 30, of Denison two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Javan Sims, 23, of Colbert, Oklahoma possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Justin Jones, 39, of Dallas possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Rodney Kimbrell, 54, of Denison burglary of a habitation intent on other felony;

Trent Hackett, 20, of Bedford sexual assault;

Cole Colwell, 25, of Sherman indecency with a child exposure;

Anthony Henderson, 39, of Sherman two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Clinton Robertson, 34, of Kingston, Oklahoma aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; serious bodily injury family violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Frankie Taylor, 43, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (dihydrocodeinone, hydrocodone);

John Gonzales, 34, of Bonham aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Damion Grady, 32, of Sherman assault family violence impede breathing;

Jasmine Wallace, 33, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Preston Mullins, 29, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jason Sparks, 38, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jerad Edwards, 41, of Sherman burglary of habitation and violation of a bond or protective order.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.