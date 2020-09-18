The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office released a list of people who were indicted this week. I
ndictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.
The following people were indicted:
Robert Thomas, 59,of Kenefic, Oklahoma DWI 3rd or more;
Cody Bogan, 44, of Denton evading arrest wiht a motor vehicle;
Jeremy Looney, 42, of Trenton possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Coleman Corzine, 30, of Sherman two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Theresa Blackburn, 57, of Bells possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Melinda Austin, 47, of Bells possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Stephanie Ruffins, 30, of McKinney prohibited substance in a correctional facility and tampering with evidence;
Christopher Mahan, 45, of Denton possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);
Jerry Dickson, 50, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Gordon Poche, 73, of Collinsville injury to a child or elderly person with intentional bodily injury and continuous violence against the family;
Destiny Cotton, 26, of Bells prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);
Megan Lamb, 28, of Denison prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);
Ashle West, 30, of Calera, Oklahoma prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);
Rodney Kimbrell, 54, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Zackery Smith, 34, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth) and possession of a controlled substance with intent (tetrahydrocannabinol);
Amanda Memmoli, 38, of Gordonville injury to a child or elderly person with intentional bodily injury;
Christopher Denton, 54, of Gordonville failure to appear;
Gary Acosta, 54, of Durant, Oklahoma failure to appear;
Tony Steens, 39, of Denison possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);
Cherline Davis,36, of Denison possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);
Harley Grimes, 41, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Skyler Obrien, 33, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Michael Holder, 38, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Angelique Benson, 28, of Parkhill, Oklahoma possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Tony Sawyer, 30, of Denison two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);
Javan Sims, 23, of Colbert, Oklahoma possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Justin Jones, 39, of Dallas possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);
Rodney Kimbrell, 54, of Denison burglary of a habitation intent on other felony;
Trent Hackett, 20, of Bedford sexual assault;
Cole Colwell, 25, of Sherman indecency with a child exposure;
Anthony Henderson, 39, of Sherman two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Clinton Robertson, 34, of Kingston, Oklahoma aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; serious bodily injury family violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Frankie Taylor, 43, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (dihydrocodeinone, hydrocodone);
John Gonzales, 34, of Bonham aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Damion Grady, 32, of Sherman assault family violence impede breathing;
Jasmine Wallace, 33, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Preston Mullins, 29, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Jason Sparks, 38, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Jerad Edwards, 41, of Sherman burglary of habitation and violation of a bond or protective order.
