The Denison City Council is considering waiving some municipal fines in exchange for food donations this October.

The council will consider a new amnesty program that will allow municipal fines to be reduced based on donations of food when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Denison City Hall.

Under the program, any municipal violator with outstanding warrants will be able to reduce their fines by $50 by donating 10 cans of food or other non-perishable items. A donation of 20 items would result in a $100 reduction in fines.

The program is slated to run from Oct. 1-16, if approved. Upon the conclusion of the program, court enforcement of fines would return to regular procedure.

This isn’t the first time that the city has worked to use fine forgiveness toward food donations. In 2017, the Denison Public Library saw success with its Food for Fines program, which reduced late fees in exchange for donations.

In other matters, the city will also discuss several amendments to the zoning code aimed at promoting infill development within the city’s residential infill overlay.

The changes include adjustments to lot dimensions, setback and parking requirements, along with regulations on structure size, among others.

As many of the infill lots fall in older, well-developed neighborhoods, these lots often prove challenging for developers as many were not originally created with modern requirements in mind. City officials said these amendments are aimed at relieving some of these barriers to development.