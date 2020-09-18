An older water tower in Denison well be getting a design change soon.

This month, the City Council approved nearly $205,000 in funding for the design and survey for a new 500,000 elevated water tower near Grayson College.

The new tower will replace two older towers near the FM 691 corridor, including a 1940s-era tower at North Texas Regional Airport.

"It is cost savings on the maintenance side," said Leanne Wilson, assistant director of public works. "When we are doing away with two planes, we are doing away with maintenance on two towers and two pump stations."

The new tower will tie into the existing pressure plane of the Parkdale tower, and provide phased service in an area of Denison along the intersection of FM 691 and Preston Road and stretching north and west.

The new tower will be equal in capacity to both the Grayson College tower and the NTRA tower, but be taller than both. Wilson said this height will create additional pressure on the line and allow the new tower to replace both of the existing towers.

"The height affects the pressure," Wilson said. That 10 feet adds an additional pound of pressure per each two feet."

In doing this, the city will be able to transition from four pressure planes to two, effectively simplifying the city’s water system and layout.

The design phase of the project comes nearly three years after the city council debated the future of the NTRA tank. At the time, the city was considering spending more than $400,000 on repairs and maintenance for the tank, but instead elected to pursue a long-term replacement.

"We can spend 400-plus thousand (dollars) now to extend the life by about seven to 10 years or we can spend double that and get about 50 years out of it," City Manager Jud Rex said in 2017.

At the time, Rex also noted that the replacement project would allow the city to resolve restrictions on the existing NTRA tank due to its proximity to the airport and known flight paths.

Wilson said the design phase will likely take about one year, with construction taking place over another additional year.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.