The Grayson County Health Department said there were 10 new test confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in county residents Thursday evening. That brought the county’s current active case load to 93.

That number does not include the drive through testing that is going on at the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut in Sherman. To find out more about the free oral tests being conducted there, go to GoGetTest.com.

The Grayson County Health Department report released by the county’s Office of Emergency Management said that the majority of the active cases at this point seem to be in Sherman with 52 of the 93 cases.There were 11 cases listed in Denison, seven in Van Alstyne, six in Gordonville, four each in Tioga, and Gunter, three each in Pottsboro and Whitesboro, two in Tom Bean and one in Bells.

The report said that 1,772 Grayson County people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began in Grayson County and 35 have died. More that 16,500 people have been tested and there are at least 27 tests pending.

