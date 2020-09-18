Drew Springer is running to replace Pat Fallon in Texas' Senate District 30. The election is Sept. 29. Early voting continues through Sept. 25. There are five Republicans and one Democrat running.

Springer is easily the most experienced state politician running for the spot. Here are five things voters might want to know before heading to the polls.

1. His name may not be familiar to voters in Grayson County, but Springer is the State Representative for HD 68.

While in the House of Representatives, state records show, he has been the chair of the Agriculture & Livestock Committee and has served on the House State Affairs Committee and Local & Consent Calendars Committee.

2. He grew up in Senate District 30 and lives there now.

His website says he grew up in Parker County. He went to Weatherford High School and graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He and his wife, Lydia, have been together 29 years and live in Cooke County. They have raised three children together and have one daughter-in-law and a grandson.

3. He has worked in the district for more than 25 years.

His website says he spent 15 years working for a railcar company as an accountant. He then joined his father's financial services business in Parker County where he has worked for more than a decade.

4. He is opposed to abortion and pro second amendment.

"I have fought and will continue to fight to prohibit abortion facilities, such as Planned Parenthood, from receiving your taxpayer dollars," his senate campaign website said. Additionally, he said, "Every session I have authored and passed several 2nd Amendment bills including changing the classification of suppressors in Texas, reducing stringent finger-printing requirements, and removing the penalties for forgetful CHL holders at airports."

5. Other issues he has stressed on his campaign literature includes cutting property taxes, funding law enforcement and enhancing border security.

His website says he, "Worked to add more border patrol agents and better technology on the border to keep drug cartels, gangs, and human traffickers out of our state." It also says that he voted to cut property taxes by $5 billion and to fully fund local police departments.