Chris Watts is one of five Republicans and one Democrat seeking to replace Pat Fallon as the state senator for District 30. The election is on Sept. 29 and early voting runs now through Sept. 25.

Here are five things that voters should know about Christ Watts.

1. He comes from a modest background.

His campaign website says he grew up in Denton with his four brothers. They were raised by their single mother and were living out of their car at one point. He worked his way through high school and college at Sonic.

2. He believes in education

He graduated cum laude from North Texas State University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree. In 1992, he completed a Master of Education degree in counseling at student services at University of North Texas and in 2000, he graduated from what is now Texas A&M University School of Law.

3. He started his career in computers and then moved to real estate.

When he first got out of college, he worked as a computer programmer. He spent seven years as a computer programmer before and started investing in real estate. He eventually left computer programming and built a real estate management company.

4. This is not his first run for political office.

He was on the Denton City Council from 2007 to 2011. In 2014, he ran for mayor in Denton and was re elected in 2016 and 2018.

5. His website lists several issues he wants to address if elected to the state senate.

The first issue listed on his website is gun rights. "I support the current laws of the State of Texas regarding responsible gun ownership," he said. The second issue listed is property rights and he said he believes in the agricultural exemption for property owners and believes that if a landowner wants to pull their property out of the ag exemption (without selling the property) they should not be charged the whole property tax rate for the entire three years of the look back period. He also listed public school funding as an issue. He said the distance between what the state provides and what the local taxpayers are asked to provide is too wide and the relief sought in recent legislative sessions didn't do enough for enough Texans.

He also listed the rights of the unborn as an issue but said Texas must also do better to protect the children that are born in the state.

"Texas must improve the support of those in custodial care. Currently, a child exiting the foster care system at the age of 18 is able to have assistance paying college-related expenses. However, often that is not enough. I support responsible legislation to give these children the best opportunity to thrive. Texas should be as protective of children after birth as we are of children prior to birth," he said on his website.

He also said Texas should work hard to provide greater assistance to veterans including private public partnerships.