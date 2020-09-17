With the month of September quickly running its course, it’s time for the first Texomaland Ducks Unlimited fundraising event of the fall, a western Grayson County event scheduled for this weekend.

That's when this year's Whitesboro DU event will take place, a Saturday, Sept. 19 fundraising dinner that is scheduled for a 6-10 p.m. run. The long-running local event will be at a new venue this year, located at Ranch 82, which has an address of 12265 E. US Hwy. 82 in Whitesboro.

Pre-event ticket prices have been $45 for singles, $60 for couples, and $20 for youth, but those ticket prices increase by $10 at the door tomorrow evening. There are also Sponsor Tables available along with Reserved Tables for 8, the latter costing $400 each. Be sure to check at the door to see what special health mandates are in place, from social distancing requirements to the prospect of wearing masks while at the event.

Aside from any COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Whitesboro waterfowl conservation fundraising event will feature the usual array of DU merchandise, sporting art, firearms, hunting gear, and more, all of it offered up through live and silent auctions, raffles, and games.

For online ticket sales, visit DU's website at http://www.ducks.org/events . For information, call Doug Rodgers at 903-814-5826.