TVSHKA HOMMA – During its Sept. 12 session, the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council approved a $1.76 billion comprehensive revenue and a $1.55 billion expense budget (excluding capital construction) for the 2021 fiscal year.

"We are very fortunate that we have not had to decrease our level of services to our tribal members even though our income was greatly impacted by the current pandemic. We are proceeding with caution as we do not know what the future holds with COVID-19 and the McGirt ruling impacts," said Chief Gary Batton.

Growth is planned in the areas of jobs, culture, daycare, housing and health, and is set to include adding more Independent Elder and Affordable Rental homes, as well as expanding dental and diabetic services.

In the upcoming year, new facilities will be opened including The District in Idabel and Durant's cultural center, casino expansion and childcare center.

Also during the session, nominations and the election of 2021 officers were held.

Appointed officials were Speaker Thomas Williston of District 1, Ronald Perry, District 5 secretary; Jennifer Woods, District 6 chaplain; and James Dry, District 9 speaker pro-tempore.

Jay Renley Dennis and Patty Hawkins will continue respectively as parliamentarian and recording secretary.