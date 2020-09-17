Stolen trailer recovered - On Sept. 10, an officer conducted a traffic stop in Denison. The pickup truck was determined to be stolen out of Dallas and the trailer it was towing had the Vehicle Identification Number removed. At this time, the owner of this trailer is unknown. If you have any information on the owner of this trailer, please contact Detective Mackay with the Denison Police Department. Proof of ownership must be provided prior for the owner to take possession of the trailer, and it must be presented prior to Dec. 16 at which time the trailer will be released to the towing company.

For more information, call 903-465-2422.

Burglary - On Sept. 15, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 300 block of South Heritage Parkway in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between Sept. 14-15. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Driving while intoxicated - On Sept. 15, a Sherman officer was dispatched to the 800 block of East McGee in reference to a suspicious vehicle that was parked blocking the caller’s driveway. The responding officers located a Hispanic male passed out in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with the vehicle still running. The investigation determined the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and taken to the Grayson County Jail.

Public intoxication - On Sept. 15, Sherman officers located a female standing in the roadway of the 1200 block of E US Hwy 82. The female showed signs of intoxication. She was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Grayson County Jail.