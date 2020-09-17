Calendar

Through Sept. 21 – Oklahoma special resident Canada goose season.

Through Sept. 27 – Texas early teal season.

Through Sept. 27 – Oklahoma early teal season.

Through Sept. 27 – Texas early Canada goose season.

Through Oct. 31- Oklahoma dove season.

Through Nov. 12 – First split of Texas North Zone dove season.

Sept. 19 – Whitesboro Ducks Unlimited fundraising dinner at Ranch 82. For information, contact Whitesboro DU chairman Doug Rodgers at (903) 814-5826.

Oct. 1-Jan. 15 - Oklahoma archery deer season.

Oct. 3-Nov. 6 – Texas early archery deer season.

Oct. 6 –Red River Fly Fishers monthly meeting (tentatively scheduled pending COVID-19 restrictions) from 6-8 p.m. at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Conference Room in Sherman. See www.rrff.org for information.

Oct. 20 – 45th annual Texoma Ducks Unlimited fundraising dinner.

Oct. 24-Nov. 1 - Oklahoma primitive arms / muzzleloading deer season.

Oct. 31-Feb. 28 – Texas quail season.

Nov. 7-8 – Texas North Zone youth-only duck season.

Nov. 7-Jan. 3 – Texas North Zone general whitetail deer season.

Nov. 7-Jan. 3 – General whitetail deer season in Grayson County with means and methods of harvest restricted to lawful archery and crossbow gear.

Nov. 14-29 –First split of the Texas North Zone duck season.

Nov. 14-29 – First split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Nov. 14-Feb. 15 - Oklahoma quail season.

Nov. 21-Dec. 6 - Oklahoma deer gun season.

Dec. 5 - Jan. 31 –Second split of the Texas North Zone duck season.

Dec. 5-Jan. 31 – Second split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Dec. 18-Dec. 27 - Oklahoma holiday antlerless deer season.

Dec. 18-Jan. 3 – Second split of Texas North Zone Dove Season.

March 19-21, 2021 – 51st Bassmaster Classic on Lake Ray Roberts.

Notes

Don’t forget that the first Texoma region Ducks Unlimited fundraising dinner is scheduled for Saturday evening in western Grayson County. That’s when the Whitesboro Ducks Unlimited 2020 fundraising dinner will take place at Ranch 82. For information, contact Whitesboro DU chairman Doug Rodgers at (903) 814-5826… Masayuki Matsushita won last weekend’s Basspro.com Bassmaster Central Open on Sam Rayburn Reservoir with a three-day total of 60 pounds, 14 ounces. The angler had the tournament’s best catch (27-pounds, 10-ounces) on Day One, but stumbled to 15-5 on Day Two. He rallied on Saturday’s Championship Day, using a 17-15 limit to win by 1-pound, 9-ounces over runner-up Josh Douglas…The Red River Fly Fishers are hoping to have their next two regularly scheduled meetings and fly tying sessions on Oct. 6 and Nov. 3. Stay tuned to the group’s website at www.rrff.org for updates and additional details…Several big bull elk, pronghorn antelope and early season whitetails have been reported in recent days. To see big game animals falling to hunters across the country, visit NorthAmericanWhitetail.com, Bowhunting,com, BowhuntingMag.com, PetersensHunting.com, and GameandFishMag.com in the coming days…

Hunting Reports

North Texas Outfitters owner and lead guide Dakota Stowers continues to report good dove shooting near Waurika, Okla. As has happened often since the Sept. 1st opener, a number of NTO clients this week have continued to find good shooting action for mourning doves and white-winged doves…Stowers’ NTO outfitting service also has the market cornered on big wild hogs in southern Oklahoma, including a 300-pound boar that fell to a hunter’s well placed shot this week…Fair early teal numbers are being found in portions of Texas and Oklahoma, with good numbers of teal still to the north in portions of the Great Plains. But in true hit-or-miss fashion that is typically found during the September early teal season, hunters have to be in the right spot at the right time as migrating flocks of teal buzz on by…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temps are 82-86 degrees; and the lake is 0.68 low. TPWD says that striped bass and white bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use electronics to mark schools along the river channel and flats, where schools are on the move following baitfish. Largemouth bass are fair for anglers fishing Texas-rigged plastic worms and diving crankbaits in 16-28’ of water. Some shallow water action is happening early in the day for those throwing topwaters, Chatterbaits, and Pop-R style poppers. Crappie are fair on minnows by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15-25’ of water…At Lake Ray Roberts, site of the 2021 Bassmaster Classic, water is lightly stained; water temps are 83-86 degrees; and the lake is 0.21 high. TPWD says that largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms, crankbaits, and spoons fished in 16-26’ of water near timber, rip rap, and channel edges. There is also an early and late topwater bite on points with a ledge or drop off nearby. White bass are fair in 20-40’ on slabs and minnows near main lake flats and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows, and jigs tipped with minnows around standing timber near a creek channel and brush piles…At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temp is 85 degrees; and the lake is 1.46 low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are fair on slow-moving finesse worms near standing timber, points, and drop-offs. Diving crankbaits are effective at times as well. Crappie are slow on minnows in 18-25’ in brush piles and standing timber…On the Texas Gulf Coast, TPWD reports that the fall flounder bite continues to heat up, including in the Sabine Lake area. There, flounder are still plentiful in the ship channels despite the recent passage of Hurricane Laura…

Tip of the Week

Looking for some early teal hunting success? While drab colored teal and mallard hen decoys are obvious choices right now because of the early autumn plumage of migrating ducks, don’t overlook tossing out two or three colorful blue-winged or green-winged teal drake decoys. While no September duck has any real color on their bodies right now, the extra cover can give hunters just enough decoy spread visibility to lure in a flock of teal for some solid early morning shooting action.