The Grayson County Health Department said there were 18 new test confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in county residents Wednesday evening. That brought the county’s current active case load to 89.

That number does not include the drive through testing that is going on at the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut in Sherman. To find out more about the free oral tests being conducted there, go to GoGetTest.com. There are plenty of tests slots open each day Monday through Saturday and people never have to leave their car.

Returning to the tests results that have been reported to Grayson County, a report released by the county’s Office of Emergency Management said that the majority of the active cases at this point seem to be in Sherman with 51 of the 89 cases.There were 11 cases listed in Denison, seven in Van Alstyne, four each in Tioga, Gordonville and Gunter, three each in Pottsboro and Whitesboro, one each in Bells and Tom Bean.

There is one case reported at the Grayson County Jail.

The report said that 1,762 Grayson County people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began in Grayson County and 35 have died.

The report also showed that there were 227 emergency room visits in the county in the 24 hours before the report was issued, and 31 of those were believed to be COVID-19 related. Four of those people were admitted with COVID-19. There were currently 27 Grayson County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county as of Wednesday. There were 31 the day before. The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county is 37.

Information about how many cases there are at area long-term care facilities has not been updated since Sept. 2.

