The Van Alstyne all-class reunion has been postponed until next September.

The fact that many attendees would likely have been older alums who fell into higher risk categories for COVID-19 was chief among the concerns.

Organizers vow to make next year’s event even bigger and better.

"We just didn’t want to unnecessarily risk anyone," Van Alstyne Education Foundation Executive Director Mandy Montgomery said. "People were looking forward to it and wanting to attend, so it was a very very difficult decision to make, but we just thought under the circumstances it was the best decision."

Originally scheduled for Sept. 19, the reunion would have brought together former students from all classes, as is local tradition.

The postponement comes on the heels of news that the Van Alstyne High School homecoming football game slated for the same weekend had also been canceled.

Scheduled opponent Gainesville pulled out of the game after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

Van Alstyne’s homecoming game will now be held Sept. 25 against Farmersville.

An unintended benefit for the reunion postponement is that it gives organizers more time to find alumni who have lost contact with the school.

"There are still a lot of people out there that we have not found, so we are really trying to find those people, but it’s hard," Montgomery says.

One school event that remains on schedule is the Oct. 3 annual Sporting Clays Classic.

Registration for the clay shoot will be set up so that everyone is properly socially distanced. And, since the event is held outdoors and involves small groups shooting together, it likely can be held safely while still meeting all coronavirus-related health and safety guidelines.

The clay shoot is one of several annual events that helps fund the Education Foundation. According to Montgomery, it could still use more sponsors as well as participants. Those interested are advised to contact her at mmontgomery@vanalstyneisd.org.

"It’s going to be a good time, especially since everyone has been so cooped up," she says. "Having an event that is outdoors where people can socially distance, it’s a great time to have this."