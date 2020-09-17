DURANT – Flu immunization is more important than ever this year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (CNHSA) has set up dates and locations across Southeastern Oklahoma to provide vaccines at no cost to the public.

"With both flu and COVID at the same time, trying to avoid the one we can vaccinate against is very important," Community Health Nurse Director Kelly Adams said.

Due to the challenges presented by COVID-19, the CNHSA team is offering a combination of appointment sites, walk-up event and drive-thru locations available to everyone.

A list with more than 90 opportunities to get the flu vaccine is available on the Choctaw Nation website at choctawnation.com/2020FluShot.