Mirror report

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce has announced that its 34th annual Southern Star Scramble golf tournament will take place on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Tangle Ridge Golf Course in Grand Prairie.

This year's tournament will have two shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Only 25 teams will start at each shotgun, allowing for a fast-paced game with meals and interactive stops along the way.

Players will receive all meals provided, two drink tickets each, and two golf carts per team. Each player will get chances to win in the Hole In One contest, the Putting for Proof contest, and the Longest Drive contest. Masks are encouraged when players are within 6 feet of each other.

Awards and raffle winners will be announced on Friday, Oct. 9, via Facebook Live. Encourage your team to like and follow the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page to stay updated.

If you’re not a golfer but want to promote your business to a high-end corporate crowd and contribute to the success of the golf event, sponsorships of gifts, holes or contests are available, as well as volunteer opportunities and raffle prize donations.

Call the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce at 972-723-8600 for details.