Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

S&S at Collinsville

Where: W.L. Stephenson Sports Complex

Records: S&S 2-0; Collinsville 2-1

Last week: S&S did not play; Collinsville lost 18-12 against Peaster

Series: S&S leads 20-19

Last meeting: 2019 (Collinsville won 42-28)

Players to watch: S&S: QB Jake Reynolds, DB Blake Smith; Collinsville: WR Gavin Giasson, DL Brayden Ward

Notable: Collinsville has won the last two meetings, ending S&S’ five-game winning streak in the series. The teams have met every season since 2008 … S&S has shut out back-to-back opponents for the first time since 1998 and opened with two straight shutouts for the first time since 1963. The last time the Rams shut out three straight opponents was 1967 … S&S was supposed to play Alvord, one of Collinsville’s district opponents, last week but the game was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test at Alvord.

Pilot Point at Gunter

Where: Prosper’s Children Health Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com / KXEZ 92.1 FM

Records: Pilot Point 2-0; Gunter 2-1

Last week: Pilot Point did not play; Gunter won 42-10 against Whitesboro

Series: Pilot Point leads 23-6-3

Last meeting: 2019 (Gunter won 35-0)

Players to watch: Pilot Point: QB Max Hollar, LB Dorian Saroka; Gunter: RB Ashton Bennett, LB Saul Rodriguez.

Notable: Gunter has won the last four meetings and the past two by shutout … This is the second straight game Gunter is playing in Prosper to allow more fans to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting stadium capacities at 50 percent … The Bearcats had their bye after opening the season with a 30-20 win over Plainview (Okla.) followed by a 49-35 victory against Fort Worth Castleberry.

Mabank at Van Alstyne

Where: Panther Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Mabank 2-1; Van Alstyne 1-2

Last week: Mabank won 42-0 against Wills Point; Van Alstyne lost 38-36 against Anna

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Mabank: RB Marcus Pruitt, LB Tristen Willems; Van Alstyne: WR Dakota Howard, DB Nathan Henley

Notable: Van Alstyne was supposed to play Gainesville this week but had to change its schedule due to a positive COVID-19 test at Gainesville … A win would move Mikeal Miller all alone in second on the school’s win list, breaking a tie with Marc McDaniel (1983-92) at 78 victories … Mabank was originally scheduled to play Canton this week before that match-up was cancelled on Wednesday.

Redwater at Whitewright

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Redwater 1-2; Whitewright 2-1

Last week: Redwater lost 45-43 against Edgewood; Whitewright won 20-7 against Celeste

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Redwater: FB John Collier, LB Lathan Morgan; Whitewright: WR Xyrion Daniels, DL Jax Gage.

Notable: Whitewright was supposed to play Cooper this week but had to change its schedule due to a positive COVID-19 test at Cooper … A victory will give the Tigers three straight victories for the first time since 2016 … Both of Redwater’s losses are by a combined five points.

Bells at Holliday

Where: Eagle Stadium

Records: Bells 3-0; Holliday 2-1

Last week: Bells won 55-8 against Valley View; Holliday won 19-10 against Vernon

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Bells: QB Blake Rolen, LB Aidan Brown; Holliday: QB Peyton Marchand, LB Cason Foster.

Notable: The Panthers have already rushed for more than 1,000 yards through three contests and are averaging 345 yards per game on the ground … Bells is looking to score at least 47 points in three straight games for the first time since 1990 … Holliday has lost to Gunter in the 3A Division II Region II final the past two seasons.

Tioga at Rio Vista

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eagle Field

Records: Tioga 1-2; Rio Vista 3-0

Last week: Tioga won 39-8 against Era; Rio Vista won 57-8 against Malakoff Cross Roads

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Tioga: QB Tyler Henley, DB Luis Rubi; Rio Vista: QB Taylor Pritchett, LB Noah Petty.

Notable: Tioga is trying for consecutive wins since moving to 11-man three seasons ago … The Bulldogs’ victory last week was the largest margin of victory for the program since becoming 11-man three years ago … Rio Vista has allowed just four touchdowns in its three games.