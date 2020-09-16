Johnny Weldon Pair (John) (Welt), of Durant, Oklahoma, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020 at the age of 77 in Denison, Texas.

John was born in Caney, Oklahoma, on April 18, 1943 to father, Johnny Eldon Pair and mother, Rosie Ellen Pair the oldest of six siblings: Judy Rose, Pastor Doyle Pair, Katie Stephens, Twilia Brewer, Dale Pair, all of Durant, Oklahoma. John married Lisa Joan Grantland on Sept. 16, 2015 in Durant, Oklahoma.

John worked as an automobile mechanic by trade. He was a dedicated member of the Victory Tabernacle Church. John enjoyed the trill of motorcycles and Saturday drives with his wife, Lisa.

John was preceded in death by his parents and wife Barbara Sue Pair, and his children, Johna Sue Pair, Mark Edward Pair and Weldon Dale Pair.

He is survived by his wife Lisa Joan Pair, of the home, son and daughter-in-law Stacey and Tammie Pair, daughters and son-in-laws, Tina and Steven Taylor and Cindy and Homer French, eight grandchildren and 10-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. All held him in the highest regard and loved him dearly.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 18, 2020 at the Victory Tabernacle 720 Old Hwy 70, Durant, Oklahoma 74701. His final resting place will be the Mead Cemetery in Mead with Pastor Doyle Pair officiating.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com