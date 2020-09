Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne

Montgomery almost guided the Panthers to a comeback win against Anna. He finished with 30 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns and also completed 13-of-17 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns as VA rallied from a 35-16 deficit with nine minutes left and was a two-point conversion in the final minute from forcing OT.

Week 1 – Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S

Week 2 – Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville