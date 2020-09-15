GUNTER — Hanna Rubis led the way with 11 kills as district co-leader Gunter defeated Leonard, 25-23, 25-7, 25-21, in 11-3A action.

Miranda Putnicki added nine kills for Gunter (12-1, 3-0), which hosts Bonham on Friday afternoon in a match-up of undefeated district teams.

Leonard dropped to 8-8 overall and 0-3 in district play.

Pottsboro 3, Whitewright 0

In Pottsboro, the Lady Cardinals gained sole possession of fourth place with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 victory against Whitewright in 11-3A action.

Pottsboro (9-3, 2-1), will play at district co-leader Blue Ridge on Friday afternoon.

Whitewright (6-8, 0-3) will host Leonard on Friday afternoon.

Blue Ridge 3, Bells 0

In Blue Ridge, Gabby Smith had five kills and four digs for Bells but 11-3A co-leader Blue Ridge defeated the Lady Panthers, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22, in district action.

Jaiden Tocquigny added four kills and three blocks, Carson Gafford chipped in three kills and two blocks, Cheznie Hale handed out seven assists, Blair Baker totaled six assists and Mia Moore collected five digs for Bells (6-6, 1-2), which travels to Howe on Friday afternoon.

Bonham 3, Howe 0

In Bonham, the Lady Bulldogs lost against co-leader Bonham, 25-9, 25-13, 25-15, in 11-3A action.

Howe, which is 0-3 in district play, will host Bells on Friday afternoon.

Bonham will travel to Gunter on Friday.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 3, Sanger 0

In Sanger, Valerie Young totaled seven kills, 15 digs and three assists as the Lady Panthers picked up a 25-17, 25-12, 26-24 victory against the Lady Indians in district action.

Samantha Moore also put down seven kills, Ashlyn Quillan finished with nine aces, three kills, 11 assists and four digs, Abby Lange added six aces and nine assists, Janessa Crawford chipped in four kills and nine digs and Sydney Sullivan collected 11 digs for Van Alstyne (10-4, 2-1), which hosts Gainesville on Friday afternoon.

Sanger is now 3-8 overall and 1-1 in district play.

District 10-3A

Pilot Point 3, Whitesboro 2

In Whitesboro, Libby Langford had 17 kills and six digs for Whitesboro but co-leader Pilot Point rallied for the 25-20, 22-25, 22-5, 25-22, 15-8 victory in district action.

Jenna King finished with seven kills and 12 digs, Aubri Falco totaled six kills, 18 assists, seven digs and three aces, Elly Harper handed out 17 assists to go with 10 digs and three kills, Karley Wolfe added four kills and three aces, Abby Robinson collected 24 digs and BreAnn Best chipped in 10 digs for Whitesboro (3-8, 1-2), which plays at Callisburg on Friday afternoon.

Pilot Point improved to 7-5 overall and 3-0 in district play.

Ponder 3, S&S 0

In Sadler, the Lady Rams suffered a 25-11, 25-22, 25-15 loss against third-place Ponder in district action.

S&S (1-8, 0-3) will play at Boyd on Friday afternoon.

Ponder improved to 5-10 overall and 2-1 in district action.

District 16-2A

Tioga 3, Savoy 0

In Tioga, the c0-leading Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-10, 25-8, 25-13 sweep against Savoy in district action.

Tioga, which improved to 3-0 in the standings, will go to Collinsville on Friday afternoon.

Savoy dropped to 0-3 in district action.

Non-district

Royse City 3, Sherman 0

In Royse City, Emma Jones had seven kills for Sherman but Royse City earned the 25-17, 25-23, 25-14 victory in the season opener.

Samantha Graham handed out 10 assists and Jenica Fielder chipped in seven assists and two aces for Sherman, which plays at North Mesquite at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and faces Argyle and Liberty Christian at Liberty Christian on Saturday morning.