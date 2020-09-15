Jerry Toone was born on Jan. 8, 1940 in Okemah, Oklahoma, to Grover Cleveland and Dolly (McNatt) Toone. Jerry passed away on Sept. 15, 2020 in Durant, Oklahoma, at the age of 80.

Jerry married Elizabeth Harrington on March 13, 1972, and they made their home in Bryan County on Nov. 4, 1994. Jerry worked as a handyman who loved and cared deeply for his family. He enjoyed yard work, watching Jerry Springer and he deeply adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by parents Grover and Dolly Toone; son William Toone; brothers Sony, Ray and GC Toone; and sisters Sis and Burnice.

Jerry is survived by his loving and devoted wife Elizabeth Toone, of home; children Gail Hooser of Durant, Charles Toone of Durant, Sara Toone of Calera and Matthew Toone and wife Halie of Calera; brothers Wayne Toone of Bakersfield, CA and Bill Toone of Lake Isabella, CA; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Sept. 18, 2020 at Brown’s Funeral Service Chapel. Pastor Larry Harrington will officiate. Interment will follow in Jackson Cemetery in Bennington with Shane Harkey, Rocky Hooser, Allen Bryant, Dakota Burk, Devo Richards and John Cook serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sept. 17 from 6-8 PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownsfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown’s Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.